Thule Group AB: Thule Group - Interim report, third quarter, July - September 2024

  • Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 2,344m (2,311), corresponding to an increase of 1.4 percent. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, sales increased 4.4 percent.
  • Operating income for the quarter amounted to SEK 413m (359), corresponding to a margin of 17.6 percent (15.5).
  • Net income for the quarter was SEK 300m (262).
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 2.84 (2.47) for the quarter.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 955m (838) for the quarter.

Contacts
Toby Lawton, CFO
E-mail: toby.lawton@thule.com

About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.
www.thulegroup.com

This information is information that Thule Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-23 07:45 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
