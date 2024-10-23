AddLife AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2024

Organic growth and stable margin while profitability improvement initiatives are progressing

"Continued organic growth and stable margin in the third quarter - a quarter that is normally somewhat weaker seasonally. The work on profitability improvements is progressing according to plan."

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO

AddLife's interim report for Q3 2024 is now available online at the company website. The interim report can be downloaded in pdf version. Visit reports-en.add.life/interim-report-q3-2024

1 JULY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 (3 MONTHS)

Net sales increased by 1% to SEK 2,344m (2,319). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 3% and the acquired growth was 1%.

EBITA decreased by 9% to SEK 223m (244), corresponding to an EBITA-margin of 9.5% (10.5). Adjusted for revalued contingent considerations and restructuring costs, EBITA amounted to SEK 230m (227), corresponding to an EBITA-margin of 9.8% (9.8).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 25m (26).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.19 (0.20).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 137m (138).

During the quarter an acquisition, BonsaiLab SLU, was completed. The acquisition is estimated to contribute with an annual net sale of approximately SEK 90m.



1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 (9 MONTHS)

Net sales increased by 5% to SEK 7,468m (7,141). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 5%.

EBITA decreased by 5% to SEK 813m (857), corresponding to an EBITA-margin of 10.9% (12.0). Adjusted for revalued contingent considerations and restructuring costs, EBITA amounted to SEK 819m (756). Excluding these, EBITA increased by 8% and the EBITA-margin amounted to 11.0% (10.6).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 160m (233).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.30 (1.90). Earnings per share for the last 12 months amounted to SEK 0.98 (2.40)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 429m (325).

The equity ratio was 40% (39).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 47% (50).



Stockholm, October 23, 2024

AddLife AB (publ)

For more information, contact;

Fredrik Dalborg, CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

www.add.life

Video conference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a video conference at which CEO Fredrik Dalborg and CFO Christina Rubenhag will present the interim report. The presentation will be given in English and take about 20 minutes. after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be recorded and made available online.

The video conference will be at 9 a.m. CET on October 23, 2024.

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>



AddLife is an independent player in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors, mainly in the Nordic region and rest of Europe. AddLife has about 2,300 employees in some 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at October 23, 2024 at 07:45 a.m. CET.