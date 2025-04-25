AddLife AB: Margin improvement continues, the debt level is reduced, and acquisition activity increases

Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2025

The margins improved in both business areas in line with our priorities and initiatives. The debt level continued to decrease, and we have achieved our ambition to lower the net debt in relation to EBITDA to below 3.0. AddLife is now ready to gradually increase acquisition activity, and at the beginning of April, the acquisition of Edge Medical was completed.

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO

AddLife's interim report for Q1 2025 is now available online at the company website. The interim report can be downloaded in pdf version. Visit reports-en.add.life/interim-report-q1-2025

FIRST QUARTER

Net sales increased by 5 percent to SEK 2,702m (2,570). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 4 percent and the acquired growth was 1 percent.

EBITA increased by 18 percent to SEK 343m (291), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.7 percent (11.3).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 120m (63).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.98 (0.52). Earnings per share for the last 12 months amounted to SEK 2.53 (0.65)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 240m (97).

The equity ratio was 41 percent (41).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 53 percent (51).

After the end of the quarter, an acquisition has been completed, Edge Medical Ltd., UK.



Stockholm, April 25, 2025

AddLife AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Dalborg, CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

Video conference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a video conference at which CEO Fredrik Dalborg and CFO Christina Rubenhag will present the interim report. The presentation will be given in English and take about 20 minutes after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be recorded and made available online.

The video conference will be at 9 a.m. CEST.

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>

AddLife in brief

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

