Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P4TH | ISIN: SE0014401378 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AD1
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 08:16
13,030 Euro
+1,56 % +0,200
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADDLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,01014,22010:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2026 07:45 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AddLife AB: Year-end report January 1 - December 31, 2025

Continued positive margin development, strong profit and cash flow
"The EBITA margin continues to develop positively and profits are growing. The strong cash flow means that our ambition to reduce the debt level has been achieved and exceeded. AddLife enters 2026 with improved profitability and a strong balance sheet. The increased acquisition activity has been initiated."


FOURTH QUARTER

  • Net sales decreased by 3 percent to SEK 2,733m (2,818). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 1 percent and the acquired growth was 1 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA decreased by 2 percent to SEK 339m (346), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.4 percent (12.3). Adjusted EBITA excludes the divestment of operations of SEK 158m.
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 497m (346).
  • Profit after tax increased by 177 percent to SEK 260m (94).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.13 (0.76).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 888m (666).
  • During the quarter, two acquisitions were completed. The acquisitions are expected to contribute annual net sales of approximately SEK 50m.

FULL YEAR

  • Net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 10,442m (10,286). Organic growth excluding exchange rate changes was 3 percent and the acquired growth was 1 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 8 percent to SEK 1,259m (1,165), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.1 percent (11.3). Adjusted EBITA excludes the divestment of operations of SEK 158m.
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 1,417m (1,159).
  • Profit after tax increased by 121 percent to SEK 562m (254).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.59 (2.06).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,392m (1,095).
  • The equity ratio was 43 percent (41).
  • Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 62 percent (51).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share (0.75).

Stockholm, February 4, 2026

AddLife AB (publ)

For further information, please contact
Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22
www.add.life

Video conference
If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>

AddLife in brief
AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-04 07:45 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.