AddLife AB: Year-end report January 1 - December 31, 2025

Continued positive margin development, strong profit and cash flow

"The EBITA margin continues to develop positively and profits are growing. The strong cash flow means that our ambition to reduce the debt level has been achieved and exceeded. AddLife enters 2026 with improved profitability and a strong balance sheet. The increased acquisition activity has been initiated."





FOURTH QUARTER

Net sales decreased by 3 percent to SEK 2,733m (2,818). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 1 percent and the acquired growth was 1 percent.

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 2 percent to SEK 339m (346), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.4 percent (12.3). Adjusted EBITA excludes the divestment of operations of SEK 158m.

EBITA amounted to SEK 497m (346).

Profit after tax increased by 177 percent to SEK 260m (94).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.13 (0.76).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 888m (666).

During the quarter, two acquisitions were completed. The acquisitions are expected to contribute annual net sales of approximately SEK 50m.

FULL YEAR

Net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 10,442m (10,286). Organic growth excluding exchange rate changes was 3 percent and the acquired growth was 1 percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 8 percent to SEK 1,259m (1,165), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.1 percent (11.3). Adjusted EBITA excludes the divestment of operations of SEK 158m.

EBITA amounted to SEK 1,417m (1,159).

Profit after tax increased by 121 percent to SEK 562m (254).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.59 (2.06).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,392m (1,095).

The equity ratio was 43 percent (41).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 62 percent (51).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share (0.75).

Stockholm, February 4, 2026

AddLife AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

www.add.life

Video conference

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>

AddLife in brief

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

