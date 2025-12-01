AddLife AB: AddLife acquires Pharmacold A/S

AddLife acquires Pharmacold A/S, a leading Danish specialist in refrigeration technology and service for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Pharmacold will become a subsidiary of Holm & Halby, a company within AddLife's business Area Labtech.

Pharmacold delivers advanced, customised solutions for temperature-controlled storage, including installation, service, and support of refrigeration and freezer systems, climate control systems, and mobile low-temperature units. The company brings extensive experience in managing critical and highly customised installations for the pharmaceutical and research sectors, where stable operation and documented quality are essential. Pharmacold, with a current revenue of EUR 3.4 million, operates primarily in Denmark.

The acquisition supports AddLife's strategic initiative to strengthen the service business and is aligned with previously communicated acquisition criteria.

"The acquisition of Pharmacold, together with Holm & Halby's Cold Storage division, enables us to offer a broader and more comprehensive product portfolio. Holm & Halby's extensive customer network and deep expertise in quality and regulatory matters also present significant opportunities for Pharmacold's future growth. We look forward to further developing our product and service offerings and strengthening our market position in Denmark," says Mattias Bengtsson, Vice President Biomedical and Research, AddLife.

"We are enthusiastic about the new opportunities and expertise that AddLife brings to Pharmacold. Becoming part of Holm & Halby and the AddLife family, with its strong market presence, opens exciting prospects for our company, our employees, suppliers, and customers," says Bjarne Nordbjerg, CEO and co-owner of Pharmacold. "I am excited to lead Pharmacold into this next chapter of our journey."

The acquisition was completed on December 1, 2025. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on AddLife's earnings per share during the current financial year.

About Holm & Halby:

Holm & Halby distributes and services laboratory equipment for research laboratories within the pharmaceutical industry, hospitals and higher education establishments for over 70 years. One of Holm & Halby's dedicated sales teams sells and services cooling and freezing cabinets to the pharmaceutical industry. Holm & Halby has built a robust service department with a dedicated team of technicians and consultants, who are certified to offer quality service and regulatory expertise.

About Pharmacold:

Pharmacold provides advanced, tailored systems for temperature-controlled storage, including the installation, servicing and support of cooling and freezing units, climate control systems and mobile low-temperature equipment. The company has extensive experience operating within GxP-regulated environments, where reliability, compliance and complete documentation are essential requirements.

About AddLife:

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

