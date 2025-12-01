AddLife AB: AddLife acquires Opitek International ApS

AddLife has acquired Opitek International ApS ("Opitek"), a manufacturer specializing in patient positioning. The company will become part of Mediplast, a company within AddLife's Business Area Medtech.

AddLife has entered into an agreement to acquire Opitek, a Danish MedTech company renowned for its specialized solutions in safe and efficient patient positioning before and during surgery, with sales of approximately 8 million DKK.

Opitek develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative, user-friendly, and hygienic medical devices that address both staff ergonomics and patient safety. Their core product portfolio includes electric lifts and single-use slings for lifting and holding procedures during pre-op scrubbing as well as a range of positioning devices and disposables, valuable in operating rooms for procedures requiring exact and stable positioning, including most orthopedic (hip, hand, foot), general and specialized surgeries.

This acquisition supports AddLife's strategic initiative to grow its own products business. By leveraging AddLife's distribution channels, AddLife is well-positioned to accelerate market reach and drive profitable growth in the rapidly expanding field of patient positioning for orthopedic surgery.

The acquisition aligns with the previously communicated prioritized product segments and acquisition criteria, representing another important step in our expansion within the orthopedic segment.

"We are delighted to welcome Opitek to the Mediplast Group. Opitek's innovative solutions for patient positioning are highly complementary to our existing portfolio and will further strengthen our offering in the rapidly growing orthopedic field. This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to expand our own brands and leverage the AddLife platform for accelerated growth. By combining Opitek's expertise and established customer relationships with our resources and market presence, we are confident that we will deliver enhanced value to our customers and drive long-term profitable growth for the Group," says Johan Bongstorp, CEO Mediplast Group.

"After nearly two decades of building Opitek International, I am truly proud to see the company enter a new phase with Mediplast. This partnership not only strengthens our capabilities but also amplifies our potential to scale globally and brings meaningful innovation to operating teams and patients in many more markets. I firmly believe that, together, we can accelerate growth, broaden our impact, and unlock new opportunities that will shape the future of safe and efficient patient positioning. I look forward to seeing Opitek thrive in this next strategic chapter." says Peter Christensen, CEO Opitek International

The agreement was signed and took effect on December 1, 2025. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on AddLife's earnings per share in the 2025 financial year.



Stockholm, 1 December 2025

AddLife AB (publ.)

About Mediplast:

Mediplast is a Medtech company and part of the AddLife Group, with its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden. With a long-standing presence in healthcare, Mediplast produces and distributes a broad portfolio of medical solutions. The company combines its own branded products with a number of well-known brands from leading global suppliers, ensuring high quality, safety, and usability. Mediplast serves hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide across multiple clinical segments.

About Opitek:

Opitek International ApS is a leading provider of innovative patient positioning solutions, specializing in electric lifts, single-use slings and positioning products for safe and efficient surgical procedures. Serving both public and private hospitals across Europe, Opitek delivers user-friendly, hygienic devices that enhance patient safety and staff ergonomics. The company is headquartered in Vedbæk, Denmark.

About AddLife:

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



