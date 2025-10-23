AddLife AB: Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2025

Good organic growth and strong earnings development



"AddLife's companies performed strongly during the quarter. Organic growth was solid, margin improvement continued, earnings increased significantly, and the debt ratio was reduced, in line with our priorities and ambitions."

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO



AddLife's interim report for Q3 2025 is now available online at the company website. The interim report can be downloaded in pdf version. Visit https://reports-en.add.life/interim-report-q3-2025



THIRD QUARTER

Net sales increased by 4 percent to SEK 2,429m (2,344). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 6 percent and the acquired growth was 1 percent.

EBITA excl. one-off costs increased by 17 percent to SEK 270m (230), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 11.1 percent (9.8).

Profit after tax increased by 228 percent to SEK 82m (25).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.66 (0.19).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 145m (137).

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER, 2025

Net sales increased by 3 percent to SEK 7,709m (7,468). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 4 percent and the acquired growth was 1 percent.

EBITA excl. one-off costs increased by 12 percent to SEK 920m (819), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 11.9 percent (11.0).

Profit after tax increased by 89 percent to SEK 302m (160).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.47 (1.30). Earnings per share for the last 12 months amounted to SEK 3.23 (0.98).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 504m (429).

The equity ratio was 42 percent (41).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 55 percent (51).

In April, the acquisition of Edge Medical Ltd., United Kingdom, was completed. The acquisition is expected to contribute annual net sales of approximately SEK 90m.



Stockholm, October 23, 2025

AddLife AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Dalborg, CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

www.add.life

Video conference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a video conference at which CEO Fredrik Dalborg and CFO Christina Rubenhag will present the interim report. The presentation will be given in English and take about 20 minutes after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be recorded and made available online.

The video conference will be at 9 a.m. CEST.

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>

AddLife in brief

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 07:45 CEST.