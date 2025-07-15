AddLife AB: Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2025

Continued improvement in margins and profit



"The companies within AddLife continue to develop in line with our priorities. Margins are strengthening in both business areas thanks to continuous development of product portfolios and good cost control. Growth was strong in Labtech, and in Medtech, demand was steadily increasing, but was held back somewhat, mainly due to the timing of capital investments in certain countries. Our acquired companies are contributing further to the positive development of margins and growth. Profit for the period improved by 39 percent in the quarter."

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO



AddLife's interim report for Q2 2025 is now available online at the company website. The interim report can be downloaded in pdf version. Visit https://reports-en.add.life/interim-report-q2-2025



SECOND QUARTER

Net sales increased by 1 percent to SEK 2,578m (2,554). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 3 percent and the acquired growth was 2 percent.

EBITA excl. one-off costs increased by 5 percent to SEK 307m (292), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 11,9 percent (11.4).

Profit after tax increased by 39 percent to SEK 100m (72).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.83 (0.60).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 119m (195).

In April, the acquisition of Edge Medical Ltd., United Kingdom, was completed. The acquisition is expected to contribute annual net sales of approximately SEK 90m.

JANUARY - JUNE, 2025

Net sales increased by 3 percent to SEK 5,280m (5,124). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 4 percent and the acquired growth was 1 percent.

EBITA increased by 10 percent to SEK 650m (590), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.3 percent (11.5).

Profit after tax increased by 63 percent to SEK 220m (135).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.81 (1.11). Earnings per share for the last 12 months amounted to SEK 2.76 (0.97).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 359m (292).

The equity ratio was 41 percent (41).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 53 percent (51).



Stockholm, July 15, 2025

AddLife AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Dalborg, CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

www.add.life

Video conference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a video conference at which CEO Fredrik Dalborg and CFO Christina Rubenhag will present the interim report. The presentation will be given in English and take about 20 minutes after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be recorded and made available online.

The video conference will be at 9 a.m. CEST.

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>

AddLife in brief

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-15 07:45 CEST.