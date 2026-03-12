AddLife AB: AddLife acquires BioSpectrum Ltd

AddLife acquires BioSpectrum Ltd, a fast-growing distributor of surgical solutions in the fields of urology, gynaecology and general surgery in the UK. The company will be included within AddLife's Business Area Medtech.

AddLife has acquired the UK Medtech company BioSpectrum Ltd. The company is a fast-growing, leading distributor of innovative products and services in Urology, Gynaecology and General Surgery. The company generates an annual revenue of approximately GBP 6 million and has 16 employees.

Headquartered in Newark, UK, BioSpectrum serves hospitals and clinics across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland through National Health Service (NHS) national framework contracts. The company's portfolio includes single-use endoscopes, urology and gynaecology consumables, surgical staplers and capital equipment.

The acquisition is another step in AddLife's pan-European expansion and increasing acquisition activity. It is in line with AddLife's previously communicated acquisition criteria and strategy to grow in attractive, advanced product segments and to build strong positions in niches with significant long-term growth potential.

"I am delighted to welcome Adam and the team at BioSpectrum to the AddLife family. It is a very impressive business built on deep customer relationships and a team of passionate, dedicated employees. I am truly excited to see how, in partnership with AddLife and our other subsidiaries, they will continue their incredible growth story," says Nathan Pettitt Vice President AddLife Hospital.

"I am very excited about the new opportunities, experience and resources that AddLife brings to BioSpectrum," says Adam McQuilkin, founder and Managing Director of BioSpectrum. "This move offers a truly long-term perspective for our employees and ensures further expansion of the company. Being part of the larger AddLife Group, with its strong European presence and deep expertise in hospital markets, is an important milestone for our employees, suppliers and customers as we continue to develop and grow."

The agreement was signed and took effect on March 11, 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on AddLife's earnings per share in the 2026 financial year.

Stockholm, 11 March 2026

AddLife AB (publ.)

About BioSpectrum

BioSpectrum is a Medtech company specialising in urology, gynaecology and general surgery. Based in Newark (UK) BioSpectrum is a supplier to both NHS and private sector customers, being listed on all major NHS contract frameworks across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

About AddLife

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.