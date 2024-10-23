Svenska Handelsbanken AB: Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - September 2024

Q3 2024

(Q2 2024)

Operating profit increased to SEK 9,061m (8,511).

Return on equity increased to 15.6% (15.2).

Earnings per share grew to SEK 3.64 (3.43).

The C/I ratio improved to 38.3% (41.5).

The credit loss ratio was -0.02% (-0.02).

The common equity tier 1 ratio was 18.8% (18.9).

The anticipated dividend was SEK 3.95 per share, equivalent to 109% of profit for the quarter.

January - september 2024

(January - september 2023)

Operating profit was SEK 25,839m (27,265).

Return on equity was 14.8% (16.2).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 10.41 (11.04).

The C/I ratio was 40.7% (36.8).

The credit loss ratio was -0.02% (0.01).

The common equity tier 1 ratio was 18.8% (19.4).

The anticipated dividend was SEK 9.20 per share, equivalent to 88% of profit for the period



Higher profits underpinned by improved efficiency and increased return on equity

Income went up, expenses went down and credit losses again consisted of net reversals during the quarter. The C/I ratio improved to 38.3%. Net interest income was stable. Net fee and commission income increased, mainly on the back of the continued strong development of the savings business. During the quarter, the Bank's market shares of the net inflows to its funds in Sweden and Norway were twice the size of its market shares of outstanding fund volumes. Ongoing efficiency improvement measures contributed to the cost reduction. During the quarter, the total staffing (i.e. employees plus external resources) was reduced by 286 people, or 2%, on top of the reduction of 155 employees and external resources in the previous quarter.



Satisfied customers and increased advisory activity

Independent surveys showed that Handelsbanken also this year has more satisfied customers than comparable peers in the home markets, among both private and corporate customers. The Bank was named Sweden's "Business Bank of the Year" and - for the thirteenth consecutive year - "Small Enterprise Bank". Advisory activity towards private and corporate customers has increased at the branches during the year. The Bank also continues to strengthen the local access to specialists at the branches, for example within the areas of Private Banking and occupational pensions.

Robust financial position

Also this year the bank received the award as one of the world's five strongest banks, reflecting the Bank's stable business model, low risk tolerance and strong capital position. Stable finances are fundamental for business growth and long-term customer relationships. The anticipated dividend during the quarter corresponded to 109% of profit for the quarter, and the common equity tier 1 ratio was 18.8%, equivalent to 4 percentage points above the regualtory requirement. The Bank estimates the day 1 effect arising from the introduction of the Banking Package on 1 January 2025 to be a marginal decrease to the risk exposure amount.





*Items affecting comparability consist of foreign exchange effects, non-recurring items and special items, which are presented in the tables on pages 5 and 7.

