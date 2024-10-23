Dr. Ali Taha Koç, Chief Executive Officer of Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL), has been elected to the board of directors of the Global GSM Association (GSMA), which represents the global mobile communications sector. Dr. Ali Taha Koç, took office on the board of directors of the Global GSM Association (GSMA), which was founded in 1995 to improve global mobile operator standards. The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change.

Ali Taha Ko: We will share our vision and experience on a global scale

Noting that the GSMA is an organization with over 1,000 members across the global connectivity ecosystem and adjacent industries, acting as representative of the mobile communication industry and steering the sector globally, Dr. Ali Taha Koç said: "As Türkiye's Turkcell, we have gone far beyond being a telecom operator over the past 30 years. We have evolved into a strategically important technology brand at the forefront of our nation's digitalization journey while touching every aspect of life with a wide range of products and services. We have broken new ground and introduced many innovations. I deeply believe that with Turkcell's vast experience, qualified workforce, and ever-evolving vision, we will make significant contributions to the development and future of the mobile communications industry and the digital world. We will maintain our efforts in the GSMA in the awareness of representing not only the Turkcell brand but Türkiye itself."

It is, therefore, with great pleasure and pride that I take part in the management of such an important organization that shapes the sector. I sincerely thank the GSMA management for selecting me for this meaningful task."

