

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $344 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $377 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $477 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $2.867 billion from $2.673 billion last year.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $344 Mln. vs. $377 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.867 Bln vs. $2.673 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.57 - $ 1.67 Full year EPS guidance: $6.93 - $7.03



