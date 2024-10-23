Zedge, Inc.: Zedge's GuruShots Photography Game Introduces Exciting New Features: Onboarding, Missions and Enhanced Game Economy

Updates focused on attracting new players, improving engagement and retention and driving revenue

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that empower self-expression, today announced recent updates to GuruShots,"The World's Greatest Photography Game." These enhancements include a robust onboarding experience, the launch of missions and the adoption of a coin-based in-game economy, all aimed at attracting new players, driving engagement, improving retention and unlocking new monetization potential.

"With the introduction of an inviting onboarding experience, the addition of missions and a revamped game economy, we're making GuruShots relevant to a broader prospective audience and improving engagement and retention - keys to opening revenue growth," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "Our mission is to immerse players in the thrill of photography competitions from the moment they join, offering a journey that rewards both creativity and participation."

Driving Player Engagement with Streamlined Onboarding

The new onboarding funnel has been designed to offer new players an easy, exciting and fun filled introduction to the game. Players immediately dive into gameplay and are availed with more advanced features as they progress.

This journey mirrors successful trends in mobile gaming, where structured progression helps new players feel accomplished early on, keeping them engaged and motivating them to explore more complex game elements as they hone their skills.

Reich explained, "As with most things in life, First Time User Experience, or FTUE, counts. Making a good first impression impacts a new user's engagement and retention, so solid onboarding sets the stage for long-term commitment. Players that experience early success in an intuitive fashion are more likely to stay invested."

Missions Improve Engagement and Retention

Missions are a known gaming technique utilized to improve both engagement and retention by rewarding players for accomplishing specific goals. The portfolio of challenges provides a sense of achievement and progression, and motivates players to return, while fostering community interaction and friendly competition.

"Early data from missions has been promising, with solid increases in player engagement," added Reich. "These challenges not only fuel creativity and competition but also attract new players who are excited about the dynamic, interactive experiences that GuruShots provides."

New Coin-Based Game Economy Enables More Ways to Engage Users and Monetize

In addition to the onboarding and missions, GuruShots adopted a multi-currency, coin-based in-game economy. Players can now earn or purchase coins to access valuable in-game resources or unlock unique game experiences expanding the possibilities for a user to remain immersed in gameplay.

"By introducing a coin-based economy, we're offering players lots of different ways to earn and spend. Managing this dynamic will allow us to improve revenue production" concluded Reich."

With these updates, GuruShots is poised to attract a wider audience, elevate player engagement and expand its monetization capabilities, elevating its position as the go-to competition platform for photography enthusiasts around the globe.

About Zedge

Zedge offers a fun and dynamic suite of digital properties where users can design, play, personalize, and earn. Zedgers can easily create and share content using AI, compete in challenges, decorate their phones, and sell their work - all within the Zedge ecosystem. We serve tens of millions of users monthly across our portfolio of properties, including the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'; and GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game. For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net/

