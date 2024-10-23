

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $181.7 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $138.3 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $188.4 million or $2.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $2.183 billion from $2.098 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $181.7 Mln. vs. $138.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.25 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.183 Bln vs. $2.098 Bln last year.



