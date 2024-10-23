

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump's campaign has lodged a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, accusing the UK's Labor Party of interfering in U.S. presidential election, as it sends volunteers to campaign for Democratic party candidate Kamala Harris.



The Trump team's complaint to FEC refers to a message that Sofia Patel, Labor Party's head of operations, posted in Linked In, saying that nearly 100 current and former staff members would be going to the US.



'The far-left Labor Party has inspired Kamala's dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric,' the complaint says.



It adds: 'When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America [a reference to the American War of Independence], it did not end well for them.'



Volunteers crossing the Atlantic to campaign in presidential elections at their own cost is said to be a common practice.



BBC quoted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as saying that Labor party has long sent volunteers to campaign for U.S. elections.



