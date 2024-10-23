

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has reschedueld the return of its SpaceX Crew-8 mission from the International Space Station to Earth



NASA and SpaceX say they are targeting no earlier than 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday for the astronauts to depart from the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.



If everything goes well, they would splashdown at one of the landing sites off the coast of Florida on Friday, according to the U.S. spac agency.



The new schedule was decided after forecasters have seen improvement in expected weather at some of the landing sites. They will continue to monitor conditions while considering splashdown sites and exact timing.



The SpaceX Crew-8 mission team's departure from the space station has been delayed for the past several days due to rough weather conditions near the splashdown zones off the Florida coast.



Rough seas and windy conditions are reportedly expected along the Florida cost on Wednesday.



American astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, were originally scheduled to leave the space station over the summer, but they had to stay back to assist Boeing's failed crewed test flight.



Their return date was postponed to early this month, but Hurricane Milton came in the way.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News