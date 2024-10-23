

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has expressed concern that Russia will again attempt to prevent Moldovans from exercising their sovereign right to choose their own leaders during the runoff presidential election, scheduled for on November 3.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken alleged that Russia did everything in its power to disrupt the election and referendum to undermine Moldova's democracy, including through illicit financing and vote buying, disinformation, and malicious cyber activities.



The United States congratulates the Moldovan people for making their voices heard in record numbers in Monday's simultaneous presidential election and constitutional referendum on EU accession, Blinken said. The Government of Moldova and the Central Election Commission ensured the election was well-managed and competitive despite serious attempts by Russia to undermine the integrity of the process, as noted by the OSCE/ODIHR Observation Mission. Facing unprecedented Russian efforts to deny the Moldovan people their right to choose their own future, a majority of Moldovans voted to amend their constitution to advance Moldova's accession to the European Union.



The run-off was required as neither of the main candidates could win the threshold of 50 percent of votes in the first round of the presidential elections Monday. Pro-European Union incumbent president Maia Sandu won 42 percent of votes and pro-Russian former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo won 26 percent.



On the same day, a narrow majority of Moldovans voted 'yes' to add EU membership to the country's constitution. This was seen as a victory for Sandu who campaigned for the 'yes' side. The result was closer than expected, a fact Sandu blamed on alleged Russian-sponsored interference on the election, including vote buying organized by Russian-trained groups.



Meanwhile, The European Union said it will closely follow developments during the second round of the presidential election and in the run up to the parliamentary elections in 2025.



Moldova is the target of an ongoing 'hybrid war' directed from abroad that include various forms of manipulative interference to destabilize the country, illicit financing of political actors, disinformation campaigns, and cyber attacks, according to the report published by ODIHR/OSCE, the European Parliament, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the European Commission and High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.



