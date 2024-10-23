

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in the Black Sea, delaying vital aid from reaching Palestinians, and stopping crucial grain supplies from being delivered to the global south.



The intensified attacks coincide with harvest season in Ukraine, a country which remains a major supplier of agricultural produce, crucial for global food security.



The war that moves closer to reach the 1000-day mark has reduced supplies for some of the world's most in need and helped drive up food and fuel prices across the globe.



Russian strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure, targeting grain ships, led to collateral damage.



Those strikes are believed to have delayed the departure of MV Shui Spirit, carrying vegetable oil for the World Food Program in Palestine, according to UK intelligence.



It has also hit ships loaded with grain destined for Egypt, two vessels carrying corn and World Food Program shipments bound for southern Africa.



Ukraine is the second biggest supplier of corn to China.



According to UK Defense Intelligence, in the first half of October, at least four merchant vessels have been struck by Russian munitions.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the Black Sea strikes underscore that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to risk anything in attempts to force Ukraine into submission.



'In doing so, he is harming millions of vulnerable people across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, to try and gain the upper hand in his barbaric war.'



