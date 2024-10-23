Leading bank leverages the power of generative integration to build dozens of GenAI Agents

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), a Michigan-based community bank, is utilizing the SnapLogic Platform for Generative Integration to continue to modernize its systems and streamline IT resources, enabling the company to build game changing GenAI applications. With SnapLogic, Independent Bank has built GenAI Agents to assist workers with completing their tasks more efficiently, created new automated processes for possible fraud detection, and transitioned IT technologies to provide customers with enhanced services.

Independent Bank is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. The company required a flexible integration solution to support its three-person integration team without adding more team members or outside services. Specifically, it was looking to scale its operations and empower business counterparts with new GenAI applications, powered by its proprietary data. The company was seeking a unified integration platform to unlock the power of its data across various environments, systems and applications, all while reducing manual tasks and dependence on slower, external services.

"Our IT team is committed to delivering forward-thinking solutions that solve complex problems and deliver the highest level of service to our customers," said Patrick Alpers, VP IT Solution Architect at Independent Bank.

"With SnapLogic's ability to automate processes and modernize the way we exchange data with systems, we have been able to transform the IT department to become a more strategic partner within the company. SnapLogic's foundation enabled us to focus on ambitious GenAI solutions that enhance customer value and job fulfillment." Chris Michaels, SVP CIO at Independent Bank.

Independent Bank leveraged SnapLogic's generative integration platform to transform their applications and rebuild integrations, leading to significantly faster deployment times. This platform enabled the team to increase their integration output. Additionally, the implementation of a generative AI agent helped reduce IT help desk tickets by a substantial percentage by fielding inquiries, freeing up the integration team to focus on more critical initiatives. With a modern technology stack, Independent Bank's integration team transitioned from managing common tasks to developing numerous GenAI agents aimed at accelerating internal processes.

"It's a privilege to work with innovative companies like Independent Bank that recognize the true value of generative integration to create new efficiencies and build new business processes," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "IT teams are often overburdened with repetitive, time-consuming tasks that prevent them from delivering meaningful experiences for customers and employees, and SnapLogic is committed to equipping enterprises with the technology to maximize the value of existing teams and deliver top notch experiences to customers. It's exciting to see how quickly they have been able to develop and deploy new GenAI agents into production across their business through the power of connected data."

