

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a final rule for the qualifications and training that instructors and pilots must have to fly aircraft in the 'powered-lift' category.



Powered lift will be the first completely new category of civil aircraft since helicopters were introduced in the 1940s, with characteristics of both airplanes and helicopters. Powered lift operations include air taxis, cargo delivery and a variety of operations within urban and rural areas.



The rule also addresses their operational requirements, including minimum safe altitudes and required visibility. The rule is the final piece in the process of safely introducing these aircraft in the near future.



The opportunities for the use of powered lift operations are far reaching, from transporting passengers in urban areas and short-haul operations such as air ambulance services and cargo operations to potentially serving smaller communities over time.



The FAA previously determined it could certify powered-lift using existing regulations and updated other regulations so air taxis could be used commercially. Last year the agency released a blueprint for how Urban Air Mobility vehicles will operate, which is a key element in maturing the overall AAM concept.



