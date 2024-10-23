

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hawaiian Airlines has recorded the best on-time arrival rate of 86.8 percent among U.S. air carriers, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report for August.



Hawaiian Airlines is followed by Delta Air Lines Network with the on-time arrival rate of 78.9 percent, and Southwest Airlines, with 78.8 percent.



JetBlue Airways has the lowest on-time arrival rate of 60.7 percent.



In August, reporting marketing carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 74.9 percent, up from 68.4 percent in July and down from 77.2 percent, recorded in August 2023.



In August, air carriers cancelled 2 percent of their scheduled domestic flights, overall.



Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines Network have the lowest cancellation rate of 0.9 percent each.



JetBlue Airways cancelled 4.5 percent of their scheduled flights in August.



U.S. airlines operated a total of 647,205 domestic flights in August 2024, up 2.61 percent year-over-year from the 630,761 flights operated in August 2023.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News