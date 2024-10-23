Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas Awarded Nearly $54M in Federal Funding To Enhance Grid Resilience

The grant will support projects aimed to reduce outage durations, lessen storm costs and speed up recovery time following extreme weather events in Port Arthur, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Entergy Texas has been awarded nearly $54 million in federal funding to improve power grid resilience in Port Arthur's Pear Ridge, Kolbs, and Lakeview neighborhoods. This funding will go toward a resiliency project aimed to help lessen the impact of future extreme weather events in this coastal community. Once completed, the project is designed to reduce outage durations, restoration costs, damage to utility infrastructure, and accelerate recovery after major storms.

The funding comes from the Department of Energy's Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships program, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The GRIP program supports projects that make the power grid more flexible and resilient against climate change and the growing threats of extreme weather. This award will match Entergy Texas' investment on the project with $53.75 million dollars in federal funding.

"By securing this federal funding, we're helping to keep bills affordable for our customers and building a stronger grid that they can count on," said Entergy Texas President and CEO Eliecer Viamontes. "Despite not being selected for this award last year, we listened to the feedback, improved our approach, and tried again-because that's what our customers deserve. This project will benefit not just Port Arthur but the entire Southeast Texas community, reinforcing the Gulf Coast as a key economic hub and improving service for thousands of homes and businesses."

Benefits of Entergy Texas' Port Arthur resilience project include:

Increased resilience: Improving service resilience for approximately 7,000 homes and businesses by:

Upgrading or burying 950 distribution structures;

Reinforcing 57 transmission structures;

Installing 14 devices to allow faster response to power outages; and

Adding a self-healing microgrid with a large battery to manage short-term outages.

Faster recovery: Reducing the time customers are without power after storms by approximately 257 million minutes over the next 50 years.

Cost savings: Lowering storm recovery costs, saving an estimated $74 million over the next 50 years.

Community support: Creating job and training opportunities for residents of disadvantaged Census areas.

"As extreme weather events continue to stress electric systems across the country, the Biden-Harris Administration is using every tool in the toolbox to make sure America's power grid can provide reliable, affordable power," said Maria Robinson, Director of DOE's Grid Deployment Office. "By fortifying critical infrastructure in both distribution and transmission systems to withstand extreme weather events, Entergy Texas will advance a critical step in maintaining reliable power in Port Arthur, a community that has endured some of the country's most historic weather events."

Texas and the Gulf Coast have faced several powerful storms this year alone, including Hurricanes Beryl, Francine, Helene, and Milton. These storms and other extreme weather events in recent years highlight the urgent need to strengthen our power systems.

Entergy Texas' Port Arthur resilience project also addresses the critical need to improve infrastructure in areas hit hardest by both extreme weather and social and economic challenges. More than 94% of Port Arthur residents live in federally recognized disadvantaged areas. This project will help ensure that improvements to the grid are fairly distributed, giving these communities fair access to more reliable and affordable energy.

"As a city that has faced the repeated devastation of extreme weather, this project comes at a crucial time for Port Arthur," said Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie. "This funding will provide a critical boost to our infrastructure, ensuring that our residents and businesses are better protected before, during, and after extreme weather events. We're grateful to Entergy Texas and the Department of Energy for their continued support in making Port Arthur a stronger, more resilient place to live and work."

As part of this project, Entergy Texas has also developed a multi-phased community benefits plan, which includes the creation of a Community Benefits Working Group made up of community partners. The working group will build on the company's existing programs and relationships to deliver additional benefits to the Port Arthur community, such as labor engagement, education and job training programs, and financial services to low-income families through partnerships with social services organizations.

"Our goal is to improve lives and uplift the communities we serve," said Viamontes.

Learn more about Entergy Texas' continued commitment to building a brighter future for Southeast Texas.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 512,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Texas, visit the?Newsroom?and connect with?@EntergyTX?on social media.

