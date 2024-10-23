AGS Health's Fax Automation Solution Honored by UiPath with Prestigious AI25 Award

AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., has received a UiPath AI25 Award for the company's innovative use of automation and AI to support greater accuracy and efficiency in the intake and management of faxed documents.

Despite efforts to eliminate faxing, use of this cumbersome, inefficient, and costly technology by healthcare organizations remains prolific. Over 9 billion fax pages are exchanged annually at a cost of $125 billion, significantly straining already limited resources.

AGS Health's IntelligentFax Processor automates this process, accelerating indexing, enhancing accuracy, reducing costs, and improving efficiency by leveraging a hybrid workflow model combining GenAI and robotic process automation (RPA) with manual indexers to handle exceptions. The system can handle a wide array of document formats and types, including consultation notes, test results, and medical records. Powered by advanced AI, it learns and adapts to the unique fax templates of each organization, ensuring accurate data extraction and categorization.

The annual UiPath AI25 Awards recognize the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using a combination of AI and automation as a strategic change enabler to accelerate bigger and bolder outcomes. AI and automation are redefining what's possible-not just in business, but in the ways we work and live. This powerful combination creates fast, comprehensive, and actionable insights to inform decisions-uncovering never-before-seen opportunities for productivity and innovation.

"AGS Health is a modern example of the transformative ways in which our RCM services customers are leveraging intelligent automation to impact their service level agreements. AGS Health is achieving tangible results with the implementation of the UiPath AI solutions, which has led to significantly enhanced accuracy, reduced costs and improved efficiency," said Jason Warrelmann, Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences at UiPath. "We are excited to recognize AGS Health as one of this year's AI25 winners and look forward to seeing them continue to achieve exceptional business outcomes with AI and automation."

Winners are selected based on their ability to use AI and automation to supercharge productivity and transform customer and employee experiences; deliver substantial return on investment; and support corporate, environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. AI25 companies also demonstrate innovation around generative AI and how it accelerates automation's #1 value proposition: time to value.

"AGS Health is committed to leveraging the latest technologies to deliver exceptional quality to our healthcare customers. Finding creative and innovative ways to integrate AI and automation into our RCM solutions and services is a natural extension of that commitment. We're thrilled that UiPath has recognized these efforts," says Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health.

Adds AGS Health CIO Thomas Thatapudi, "AGS Health is continuously seeking out new ways to harness the power of AI to streamline, accelerate, and improve healthcare revenue cycles through innovative front- and back-end RCM applications. From our Intelligent Authorization and Intelligent RCM Engine to autonomous coding, computer-assisted coding, computer-assisted professional coding, and our deployment of digital workers, we will continue to enhance the AGS AI Platform with AI and GenAI tools that maximize productivity, efficiency, and business intelligence to improve revenue outcomes and help customers gain access to cash more quickly."

