ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 20:14 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comcast Corporation: Comcast Fully Allocates $1 Billion Green Bond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation published its 2024 Green Bond Report, which outlines the full allocation of proceeds from its inaugural green bond issued in February 2023.

$995 million in net proceeds were focused on green buildings, circular economy, clean transportation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy, all in accordance with its Green Financing Framework. These investment categories support environmental efforts as part of Comcast's goal to be carbon neutral by 2035.

"We're proud to have offered investors the opportunity to support greener operations at Comcast that ultimately benefit people and the planet."

Sara Cronenwett

Senior Vice President of Corporate Environmental Sustainability at Comcast

Comcast has reduced its market-based, enterprise-wide Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 30% from 2019 to year-end 2023.

"Whether it's through the design and construction of green buildings that integrate clean technologies and other sustainability features, or circularity projects that extend the life of devices and keep waste out of landfills, these investments will deliver tangible environmental benefits for years to come," said Sara Cronenwett, Senior Vice President of Corporate Environmental Sustainability at Comcast.

Project highlights included:

  • Sky Studios Elstree: Completing construction in 2023 as the UK's newest, state-of-the-art film and TV studio, Sky Studios Elstree was awarded a mark of 'Outstanding' by albert in its Studio Sustainability Standard Report 2024. Sky Studios Elstree purchases and matches 100% renewable electricity, approximately 25% of which comes from 2.9 MW of solar capacity across the studio's rooftops. Other sustainability features include rainwater harvesting, LED lighting, EV charging points and an all-electric operations vehicle fleet.

  • Electric Vehicles: Funds were allocated to clean transportation initiatives, including select electric vans and pickups for Xfinity service technicians, as well as a large fleet of electric and solar-powered golf carts for production and operations crews at the Universal Studios Lot.

  • Circularity by Design: Comcast maintains longstanding refurbishing programs that reduce waste by enabling reuse of certain devices until the end of a product's life. This includes programs to test, refurbish and repair returned devices. Comcast also has a National Recycling Program, aiming to recycle or divert cable equipment waste from landfills through recovery and redistribution of materials.

To learn more about Comcast's full green bond allocation, please download its 2024 Green Bond Report. For more information on Comcast's environmental efforts, visit the Environment page at corporate.comcast.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes estimates, projections and statements regarding plans and goals that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For more information on these statements, please see https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/environment/forward-looking-statements.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
