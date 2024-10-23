

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, has published new recommendations to prevent first-time strokes, underscoring the potential role of weight loss drugs.



In the updated guideline, funded by drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk, doctors considered using Ozempic and other weight loss drugs to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with diabetes and a high risk of heart disease.



According to the study, patients who had a body mass index, high enough to be classified as 'overweight' or 'obese' saw a 20 percent reduction in risk of heart attack and stroke while taking these medications.



'This guideline is important because new discoveries have been made since the last update 10 years ago. Understanding which people are at increased risk of a first stroke and providing support to preserve heart and brain health can help prevent a first stroke,' said Dr. Cheryl Bushnell, chair of the guideline writing group and professor at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.



The '2024 Guideline for the Primary Prevention of Stroke' also highlighted the importance of healthy lifestyle changes, routine health screenings, and public awareness about stroke.



'Implementing the recommendations in this guideline would make it possible to significantly reduce the risk of people having a first stroke. Most strategies that we recommend for preventing stroke will also help reduce the risk of dementia, another serious health condition related to vascular issues in the brain,' Bushnell added.



