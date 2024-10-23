

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The officials are investigating a suspected food poisoning incident in Maryland after receiving reports of hospitalization of forty-six people.



'Around 3:45 pm today, firefighters and paramedics from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court in Jessup for the report of multiple patients with food poisoning after allegedly eating the same food,' according to a news release published by Howard County Fire & Rescue.



As per Fox 5 DC, victims were believed to have consumed food at the NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributor. Later, 7News found that the employees became sick after eating food from an outside source.



All the victims were taken to Howard County General Hospital for treatment. The officials assured that the patients were in non-critical condition.



'At this time, we are not aware of any risk of further illnesses connected to this incident,' the Howard County Health Department stated in a Facebook post.



