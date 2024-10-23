

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.1 billion, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $2.1 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $20.162 billion from $19.252 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.1 Bln. vs. $2.1 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.61 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $20.162 Bln vs. $19.252 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News