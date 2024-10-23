Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group, along with TMX Datalinx representatives and Trading Central, closed the market today to celebrate the Future of Retail Investing seminar.





Key topics covered during The Future of Retail Investing seminar included the use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence in Canadian online brokerages, enhancing the investor experience through new service offerings, and analyzing the competitive landscape and future trends in retail investing.

TMX Datalinx will collaborate with their Online Trading Platform clients, Trading Central and TMX VettaFi to explore innovative strategies to create more value for retail investors through education, market insights, and tailored services.

TMX Datalinx is the information services division of TMX Group.

