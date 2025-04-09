Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2025.
TSX welcomed 18 new issuers in March 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and four in March 2024. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in March 2025 decreased 36% compared to the previous month, but were up 187% compared to March 2024. The total number of financings in March 2025 was 35, compared with 53 the previous month and 18 in March 2024.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were four new issuers on TSXV in March 2025, compared with four in the previous month and seven in March 2024. The new listings were four mining companies. Total financings raised in March 2025 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 2% compared to March 2024. There were 93 financings in March 2025, compared with 88 in the previous month and 71 in March 2024.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|March 2025
|February 2025
|March 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,869
|1,861
|1,790
|New Issuers Listed
|18
|25
|4
|IPOs
|18
|14
|4
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,516
|2,507
|2,457
|IPO Financings Raised
|$26,437,600
|$50,000,020
|$7,216,880
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$164,459,573
|$624,611,545
|$233,369,809
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$500,500,000
|$404,709,540
|$0
|Total Financings Raised
|$691,397,173
|$1,079,321,105
|$240,586,689
|Total Number of Financings
|35
|53
|18
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,063,031,424,883
|$5,145,266,065,041
|$4,407,856,569,728
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|67
|24
|+179.2
|IPOs
|52
|19
|+173.7
|Graduates from TSXV
|3
|4
|-25.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$348,838,700
|$83,277,837
|+318.9
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,229,588,047
|$3,210,669,876
|-61.7
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,007,260,940
|$34,114,500
|+2,852.6
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,585,687,687
|$3,328,062,213
|-22.3
|Total Number of Financings
|131
|81
|+61.7
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,063,031,424,883
|$4,407,856,569,728
|+14.9
TSX Venture Exchange**
|March 2025
|February 2025
|March 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,814
|1,820
|1,900
|New Issuers Listed
|4
|4
|7
|IPOs
|0
|2
|2
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,877
|1,888
|1,978
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$517,500
|$1,200,000
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$27,074,822
|$265,793,432
|$53,397,381
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$296,041,278
|$249,357,290
|$276,333,157
|Total Financings Raised
|$323,116,100
|$515,668,222
|$330,930,538
|Total Number of Financings
|93
|88
|71
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$92,379,221,722
|$90,197,704,835
|$70,091,355,805
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|8
|17
|-52.9
|IPOs
|2
|7
|-71.4
|Graduates to TSX
|3
|4
|-25.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$517,500
|$2,426,100
|-78.7
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$317,858,533
|$133,833,902
|+137.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,054,200,435
|$828,813,765
|+27.2
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,372,576,468
|$965,073,767
|+42.2
|Total Number of Financings
|288
|281
|+2.5
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$92,379,221,722
|$70,091,355,805
|+31.8
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|ZXCO
|BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|ZXCP
|BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|ZXCQ
|Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF
|CLSA
|Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund
|OILY
|Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund
|MIDB
|Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF
|LBIT
|Evolve Levered Ether ETF
|LETH
|Guardian i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund
|GIDY
|Harvest Alphabet Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|GOGY
|Harvest AMD Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|AMDY
|Harvest Broadcom Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|AVGY
|Harvest Coinbase Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|CNYE
|Harvest Costco Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|COSY
|Harvest MicroStrategy Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|MSTE
|Harvest Netflix Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|NFLY
|JPMorgan US Growth Active ETF
|JGRO
|JPMorgan US Value Active ETF
|JAVA
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc.
|CDPR
|F4 Uranium Corp.
|FFU
|Gold Hart Copper Corp.
|HART
|PTX Metals Inc.
|PTX
