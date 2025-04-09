Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2025.

TSX welcomed 18 new issuers in March 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and four in March 2024. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in March 2025 decreased 36% compared to the previous month, but were up 187% compared to March 2024. The total number of financings in March 2025 was 35, compared with 53 the previous month and 18 in March 2024.

There were four new issuers on TSXV in March 2025, compared with four in the previous month and seven in March 2024. The new listings were four mining companies. Total financings raised in March 2025 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 2% compared to March 2024. There were 93 financings in March 2025, compared with 88 in the previous month and 71 in March 2024.

Toronto Stock Exchange

March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Issuers Listed 1,869 1,861 1,790 New Issuers Listed 18 25 4 IPOs 18 14 4 Graduates from TSXV 0 1 0 Issues Listed 2,516 2,507 2,457 IPO Financings Raised $26,437,600 $50,000,020 $7,216,880 Secondary Financings Raised $164,459,573 $624,611,545 $233,369,809 Supplemental Financings Raised $500,500,000 $404,709,540 $0 Total Financings Raised $691,397,173 $1,079,321,105 $240,586,689 Total Number of Financings 35 53 18 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,063,031,424,883 $5,145,266,065,041 $4,407,856,569,728

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 67 24 +179.2 IPOs 52 19 +173.7 Graduates from TSXV 3 4 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $348,838,700 $83,277,837 +318.9 Secondary Financings Raised $1,229,588,047 $3,210,669,876 -61.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,007,260,940 $34,114,500 +2,852.6 Total Financings Raised $2,585,687,687 $3,328,062,213 -22.3 Total Number of Financings 131 81 +61.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,063,031,424,883 $4,407,856,569,728 +14.9

TSX Venture Exchange **

March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Issuers Listed 1,814 1,820 1,900 New Issuers Listed 4 4 7 IPOs 0 2 2 Graduates to TSX 0 1 0 Issues Listed 1,877 1,888 1,978 IPO Financings Raised $0 $517,500 $1,200,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $27,074,822 $265,793,432 $53,397,381 Supplemental Financings Raised $296,041,278 $249,357,290 $276,333,157 Total Financings Raised $323,116,100 $515,668,222 $330,930,538 Total Number of Financings 93 88 71 Market Cap Listed Issues $92,379,221,722 $90,197,704,835 $70,091,355,805

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 8 17 -52.9 IPOs 2 7 -71.4 Graduates to TSX 3 4 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $517,500 $2,426,100 -78.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $317,858,533 $133,833,902 +137.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,054,200,435 $828,813,765 +27.2 Total Financings Raised $1,372,576,468 $965,073,767 +42.2 Total Number of Financings 288 281 +2.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $92,379,221,722 $70,091,355,805 +31.8

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCO BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCP BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCQ Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF CLSA Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund OILY Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund MIDB Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF LBIT Evolve Levered Ether ETF LETH Guardian i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund GIDY Harvest Alphabet Enhanced High Income Shares ETF GOGY Harvest AMD Enhanced High Income Shares ETF AMDY Harvest Broadcom Enhanced High Income Shares ETF AVGY Harvest Coinbase Enhanced High Income Shares ETF CNYE Harvest Costco Enhanced High Income Shares ETF COSY Harvest MicroStrategy Enhanced High Income Shares ETF MSTE Harvest Netflix Enhanced High Income Shares ETF NFLY JPMorgan US Growth Active ETF JGRO JPMorgan US Value Active ETF JAVA

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc. CDPR F4 Uranium Corp. FFU Gold Hart Copper Corp. HART PTX Metals Inc. PTX

