

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $775 million or $3.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $2.797 billion from $2.288 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



