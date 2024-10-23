

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $115.96 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $121.43 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $175.62 million or $2.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $977.87 million from $960.21 million last year.



Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $115.96 Mln. vs. $121.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.55 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $977.87 Mln vs. $960.21 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $995 - $1,015 Mln



