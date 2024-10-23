

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $145.65 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $128.12 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147.6 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $737.30 million from $703.73 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $710 - $760 Mln



