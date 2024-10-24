Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Bullet Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMMO) ("Bullet" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its management information circular ("Circular") that was prepared in connection with the annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on November 25, 2024 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Bullet shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution approving the previously announced proposed amalgamation between Bullet and 1492834 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold79 Mines Ltd. (the "Transaction"). Further details about the Transaction, including further particulars of the business of Bullet, Gold79 Mines Ltd., and the post-Transaction combined entity are set out in the Circular, a copy of which is available under Bullet's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and will also be available at https://bulletexploration.com.

In preparing the Circular in accordance with applicable securities legislation, Bullet was required to include its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which had previously been filed on SEDAR+ on August 29, 2024. Bullet has amended those condensed consolidated interim financial statements to account for the following:

removal of the Notice of No Auditor Review;

insertion of the word "Unaudited" to the condensed consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows, and notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements;

disclosure of the change in cash due to foreign exchange in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows;

inclusion of additional information relating to outstanding warrants;

correcting the amount included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities that is owed to related parties; and

updates to the subsequent event disclosures.

These amended condensed interim financial statements were refiled by Bullet on October 22, 2024, and are available under Bullet's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as well as being included in the Circular.

Bullet also announces that its previously announced application to extend the term of an aggregate of 19,200,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") due to expire on October 24, 2024 was accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement of units that closed on October 24, 2023, and are currently exercisable at $0.15 per common share. The Exchange accepted the application to extend the expiry date for an additional two years to October 24, 2026, with all other terms of the Warrants remaining the same.

Bullet also announces that, on October 11, 2024, it received an exercise of common share purchase warrants resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 5,810,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share for gross proceeds of $435,750. When aggregated with the common share purchase warrants that were exercised on October 8, 2024, Bullet issued a total of 8,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share for gross proceeds of $600,000.

About Bullet Exploration Inc.

Bullet Exploration Inc. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on high-potential gold and silver projects in the Southwest United States. The flagship Jefferson North Gold-Silver project in Nevada, near major producers like Kinross's Round Mountain, spans 1,068 hectares and 132 claims, offering significant exploration potential. Bullet also holds the Copper Canyon Property in British Columbia, targeting a copper-gold porphyry deposit. With a tight capital structure and a long-term vision for growth, Bullet is committed to advancing its projects and creating lasting shareholder value.

