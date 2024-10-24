

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Brambles Ltd. (BXB.AX, BMBLF.PK), a pooling solutions company, reported sales revenue from continuing operations of about US$1.68 billion at actual FX rates for the first quarter of the financial year ending 30 June 2025. This represented an increase of 3% at both actual and constant FX rates on the prior corresponding period. Sales revenue growth was driven by price realization of 3%, with rollover benefits from pricing actions taken in fiscal year 2024 and, to a lesser extent, contributions from current-year pricing recovering increases in the cost-to-serve.



Group volumes were flat to prior year as net new business growth of 1% offset a (1)% decline in like-for-like volumes, driven by the timing of US produce harvest and a return to more seasonal customer demand patterns in Australia.



CHEP Americas sales revenue for the first-quarter increased 5% at constant FX rates and included price growth of 4%, largely driven by rollover contributions from pricing actions taken in fiscal year 2024.



CHEP EMEA sales revenue for the first quarter increased 1% at constant FX rates reflecting price growth in the Automotive and IMETA businesses.



CHEP Asia-Pacific sales revenue for the first quarter was in line with the prior corresponding period at constant FX rates as price growth of 4%, largely from rollover contributions relating to pricing actions from fiscal year 2024 to recover cost-to-serve increases, was offset by a decline in volumes.



Brambles reconfirmed its guidance for the year ended 30 June 2025.



Looking ahead for the year ended 30 June 2025, the company still expects underlying profit growth to be between 8%-11% at constant currency; sales revenue growth of between 4-6% at constant currency.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News