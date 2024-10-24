Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Basel, Switzerland, 24 October 2024 - In its quarterly qualitative update, Lonza reported a Q3 performance in line to deliver on its Full-Year Outlook, with sales accelerating in Q4 based on the timing of batch releases. In this context, Lonza confirms its Full-Year Outlook 2024 at flat year-on-year sales in CER and a CORE EBITDA margin of high 20s.
Lonza is pleased to issue its invitation to the 2024 Investor Update on 12 December 2024 in Basel (CH). To attend the event in person, please register here by 12 November 2024. If you are unable to participate in person, please register here to access the live video webcast and conference call.
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.
Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com
