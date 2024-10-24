

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siltronic AG (SLTCY), on Thursday, Munich-based maker of wafers for the semiconductor industry, reported that its net income for nine months fell to 68.8 million euros from last year's 169.0 million euros, and earnings per share slid to 2.19 euros from 5.13 euros.



For the year-to-date period, the Group's EBITDA declined to 270.7 million euros from 342.8 million euros, and EBITDA margin slid to 25.7 percent from 29.6 percent.



For nine months, sales slid by 9.1 percent to 1.052 billion euros from 1.157 billion euros, mainly due to the lower wafer area sold. In addition, product mix-, price- and FX effects also had a slightly negative impact on sales, the company said.



Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, the Group confirmed its sales growth guidance in the high single-digit percentage range below previous year. Delayed customer qualifications for the new fab in Singapore has lead to a slight adjustment of the EBITDA margin to a range of 24-26 percent, the company said.



