

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone S.A. (DANOY.PK), a food and beverage company, Thursday reported sales of 6.826 billion euros for the third quarter, 1.2 percent down from 6.906 billion euros in the comparable quarter last year.



On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 4.2 percent, driven primarily by 3.6 percent growth in volume/mix.



Looking forward, the company has confirmed its outlook for full-year like-for-like sales growth in the range of 3 percent - 5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News