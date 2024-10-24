Oscillate Plc - Start of Operations in Minnesota

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

24 October 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Start of Operations in Minnesota

Acquisition of Hydrogen Soil-Gas Sensor, Interpretation of Gravity and Magnetic Data and Review of Regional Topography

Oscillate plc is pleased to announce the start of operational activity at its flagship licences in northern Minnesota, USA.

Highlights:

Start of Operations:

- Acquisition of Hydrogen soil-gas sensor

- Pre-field work under way, including the Interpretation of available gravity and magnetic data

- Review of regional topography

Following the recently completed acquisition of our highly prospective hydrogen project in the United States of America, we have initiated studies on the project, begun interpretation of already existing gravity and magnetic data and acquired key equipment In preparation for the initiation of the field programme.

Acquisition of Hydrogen soil-gas sensor - calibration of this equipment will predominantly be lab based, alongside field evaluation.

Pre-field Work - this work will involve desktop studies of existing gravity and magnetic data sets to determine field locations to start works.

Regional Topography review - this work will be tied into the magnetic and gravitational work and output to assess first locations for access permissions in preparation of our in-field activities.

Steve Xerri, CEO of Oscillate commented: 'With the acquisition of a hydrogen soil-gas sensor we have now passed a significant milestone in starting operations for what we believe will be an exciting field season. The first phase of work will provide essential data necessary to progress to the in-field operations, where we will scout for potential hydrogen sources throughout our expansive acreage. I look forward to updating shareholders as we move towards an exciting period of activity in line with our near term goals of further evaluating the hydrogen potential of our acreage.'

Commenting on today's update, Jack Keyes, Technical Director, said: 'I am very enthusiastic about the white hydrogen potential of this region and expect that our initial evaluation of the available geological data will assist in our understanding of the basin. The evaluation of any seep data and soil-gas composition data will be the first exploration operations undertaken by Oscillate on the acreage. The gas sensor will be deployed on a regional grid along existing roads, tracks, paths and any terrain that is accessible via a field vehicle and/or walking. Global Positioning System (GPS) instruments will be used by the field crew to accurately locate the sampling sites, and the data will be ultimately transmitted to Houston for analysis and review.'

