

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK), a German maker of personal-care products and pressure-sensitive adhesives, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the nine-month period, helped by Derma business and increased consumer sales.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the Group recorded sales of 7.550 billion euros, higher than 7.256 billion euros, posted for the same period last year.



Total consumer sales improved to 6.261 billion euros from previous year's 5.994 billion euros.



The Derma brands Eucerin and Aquaphor achieved organic sales growth of 8.8 percent in the first three quarters, despite a very high comparison base in 2023 and the unfavorable currency effect of Argentina.



Particularly in the third quarter, this was supported by worldwide double-digit growth and outstanding resurgent performance in North America.



Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf, said: 'Looking ahead, we expect strong performance overall in the fourth quarter to finish a very successful financial year in this dynamic market environment in line with our full-year guidance.'



For the full year, the Group reaffirmed its organic sales growth outlook of 6 percent to 8 percent, with adjusted EBIT margin to be slightly above the previous year's level.



