Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
24.10.24
09:10 Uhr
10,500 Euro
-0,500
-4,55 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,80009:38
Dow Jones News
24.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins plc - Q3 trading update for the three months to 30 September 2024

DJ Travis Perkins plc - Q3 trading update for the three months to 30 September 2024 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins plc - Q3 trading update for the three months to 30 September 2024 
24-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 October 2024 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR) 
 
Travis Perkins plc 
 
Q3 trading update for the three months to 30 September 2024 
 
   -- Group revenue down (5.7)%, driven by the Merchanting segment 
   -- Robust performance from Toolstation, with revenue +2.9% in the UK and Benelux like-for-like sales +9.6% 
 
   -- Loss-making operations in Toolstation France have ceased trading and remain on track for full closure by 
  the end of FY24 
   -- FY24 adjusted operating profit expected to be around GBP135m 
 
Pete Redfern, Chief Executive of Travis Perkins plc commented: 
 
"My first few weeks at Travis Perkins Group have reaffirmed that this is a business with many strengths - the quality 
of our nationwide branch network, strong customer and supplier relationships and, above all, an experienced team of 
branch managers and commercial leaders within the business. 
 
Travis Perkins Group plays a critical role in the construction industry. Connecting our customers with the products and 
tools they need and removing the friction from fragmented and complex supply chains will be core to our strategy. 
 
However, it is clear that the Group has allowed itself to become distracted and overly internally focused which has led 
to the underperformance in recent periods. We now need to get back to a focus on operational execution - delivering 
great products and great customer service and better leveraging our reach and scale. 
 
Over the last nine months the team has made good progress on implementing cost discipline, improving working capital 
management and exiting Toolstation France. In addition to supporting these ongoing actions, my immediate priorities are 
driving and incentivising branch-led performance and motivation, identifying further ways to make the business run more 
efficiently and ensuring that we turn and face the anticipated recovery in the UK construction market. 
 
During this important period, I will combine the roles of Group Chief Executive and Managing Director of the Travis 
Perkins General Merchant business. This will allow me to shorten reporting lines and develop our new strategy, working 
closely with the operational leaders of this business as well as the Group Leadership Team. I am confident that 
together we can bring significant improvements in performance and the execution of change. 
 
I look forward to working with Geoff, Duncan and the wider Board over the coming months to shape the future of the 
business. We will provide a further update with the full year results." 
 
Business Performance 
 
Group revenue declined by (5.7)% in the quarter with like-for-like revenue down by (6.8)%. 
 
In the Merchanting segment revenue was (8.2)% lower on a like-for-like basis, driven by the General Merchant which has 
seen a loss of market share over the summer. Both volume and margin in the General Merchant have underperformed 
expectations with volume continuing to decline despite recent changes to optimise pricing. More widely the market 
remains mixed, with ongoing competitive intensity in some of the Group's Specialist Merchanting businesses but early 
signs of returning confidence in others. 
 
Toolstation delivered a robust performance with growth of 2.9% in the quarter in the UK and Benelux like-for-like sales 
up 9.6%. Toolstation France remains on track for full closure by the end of FY24, with 8 branches being sold to 
Quincaillerie Angles as a going concern and the remaining 43 branches, alongside the transactional website, having now 
ceased trading. 
 
Outlook 
 
Given the shortfall in the Merchanting segment, the Board now expects FY24 adjusted operating profit to be around 
GBP135m. 
 
Overall, the Group's key end markets are stabilising with some very early signs of recovery. Management expects to see 
positive growth in these underlying markets over the next twelve months, but that this growth will be slow and 
non-linear at the outset, with the benefit to financial performance starting to be realised in the second half of 2025. 
 
 
 
Q3 2024                  Merchanting Toolstation Group 
Price and mix               (0.8)%   0.6%    (0.6)% 
Like-for-like volume           (7.4)%   0.4%    (6.2)% 
Like-for-like revenue growth / (decline) (8.2)%   1.0%    (6.8)% 
Network changes              (0.6)%   0.7%    (0.3)% 
Trading days impact            1.7%    0.0%    1.4% 
Total revenue growth / (decline)     (7.1)%   1.7%    (5.7)% 
YTD 2024                 Merchanting Toolstation Group 
Price and mix               (2.7)%   1.6%    (2.0)% 
Like-for-like volume           (4.2)%   (0.8)%   (3.6)% 
Like-for-like revenue growth / (decline) (6.9)%   0.8%    (5.6)% 
Network changes              (0.5)%   0.9%    (0.3)% 
Trading days impact            1.1%    0.4%    1.0% 
Total revenue growth / (decline)     (6.3)%   2.1%    (4.9)%

Note - Toolstation segment numbers include Toolstation France

Pete Redfern and Chief Financial Officer Duncan Cooper will be hosting a call for sell-side analysts and institutional investors at 8.30am BST today.

Details of how to join the call are below. Participants are requested to join 10 minutes before the scheduled start time with pre-registration encouraged.

Advance registration

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=890cbe67&confId=71746

Alternatively use the numbers below:

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 800 358 1035

Access Code: 506120

Enquiries: 

Travis Perkins           FGS Global 
Matt Worster            Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk  TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: QRT 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  354746 
EQS News ID:  2014781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2014781&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.