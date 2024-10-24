Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23 October 2024 it purchased a total of 221,763 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 171,763 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.150 GBP1.794 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.130 GBP1.768 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.139485 GBP1.785412

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,876,477 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5444 2.150 XDUB 08:28:17 00072000511TRLO0 722 2.150 XDUB 09:25:02 00072003011TRLO0 2021 2.150 XDUB 09:25:02 00072003010TRLO0 2860 2.150 XDUB 09:25:02 00072003009TRLO0 5684 2.145 XDUB 09:44:07 00072004143TRLO0 4742 2.130 XDUB 11:25:47 00072007288TRLO0 1000 2.130 XDUB 11:25:47 00072007287TRLO0 1995 2.130 XDUB 11:41:09 00072007901TRLO0 1500 2.130 XDUB 11:41:09 00072007900TRLO0 405 2.130 XDUB 11:41:09 00072007899TRLO0 1777 2.130 XDUB 11:41:09 00072007898TRLO0 2492 2.135 XDUB 13:37:03 00072011422TRLO0 412 2.135 XDUB 13:37:03 00072011421TRLO0 1597 2.135 XDUB 13:37:03 00072011420TRLO0 1000 2.135 XDUB 13:37:03 00072011419TRLO0 5226 2.140 XDUB 14:35:36 00072013542TRLO0 22804 2.145 XDUB 14:35:40 00072013558TRLO0 256 2.145 XDUB 14:35:40 00072013557TRLO0 111 2.145 XDUB 14:35:40 00072013556TRLO0 8725 2.150 XDUB 15:14:24 00072016177TRLO0 155 2.150 XDUB 15:14:24 00072016180TRLO0 1000 2.150 XDUB 15:14:24 00072016179TRLO0 5100 2.150 XDUB 15:14:24 00072016178TRLO0 5864 2.145 XDUB 15:14:25 00072016182TRLO0 5314 2.140 XDUB 15:15:01 00072016232TRLO0 94 2.140 XDUB 15:20:01 00072016620TRLO0 1923 2.140 XDUB 15:23:07 00072016795TRLO0 5401 2.140 XDUB 15:23:07 00072016794TRLO0 5295 2.135 XDUB 15:23:07 00072016797TRLO0 3622 2.135 XDUB 15:23:07 00072016796TRLO0 4861 2.135 XDUB 15:40:58 00072017624TRLO0 3197 2.135 XDUB 15:40:58 00072017627TRLO0 2076 2.135 XDUB 15:40:58 00072017626TRLO0 607 2.135 XDUB 15:40:58 00072017625TRLO0 173 2.135 XDUB 15:40:58 00072017631TRLO0 1054 2.135 XDUB 15:40:58 00072017630TRLO0 1000 2.135 XDUB 15:40:58 00072017629TRLO0 2900 2.135 XDUB 15:40:58 00072017628TRLO0 297 2.135 XDUB 15:54:02 00072018397TRLO0 5756 2.135 XDUB 15:54:02 00072018396TRLO0 5380 2.135 XDUB 15:54:02 00072018395TRLO0 244 2.135 XDUB 15:54:02 00072018400TRLO0 624 2.135 XDUB 15:54:02 00072018399TRLO0 1000 2.135 XDUB 15:54:02 00072018398TRLO0 1735 2.135 XDUB 15:58:02 00072018752TRLO0 1090 2.135 XDUB 15:58:02 00072018751TRLO0 235 2.135 XDUB 15:58:02 00072018750TRLO0 1430 2.135 XDUB 16:01:02 00072019032TRLO0 1000 2.135 XDUB 16:01:02 00072019031TRLO0 964 2.135 XDUB 16:01:02 00072019030TRLO0 2400 2.135 XDUB 16:02:35 00072019159TRLO0 800 2.135 XDUB 16:02:35 00072019158TRLO0 5536 2.135 XDUB 16:02:35 00072019157TRLO0 412 2.135 XDUB 16:02:35 00072019156TRLO0 1100 2.135 XDUB 16:02:35 00072019155TRLO0 1000 2.135 XDUB 16:02:35 00072019154TRLO0 800 2.135 XDUB 16:02:35 00072019153TRLO0 5758 2.135 XDUB 16:13:41 00072020239TRLO0 3093 2.135 XDUB 16:13:41 00072020238TRLO0 5448 2.135 XDUB 16:13:41 00072020237TRLO0 1752 2.135 XDUB 16:13:41 00072020236TRLO0 3500 2.135 XDUB 16:13:41 00072020240TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 167 179.20 XLON 08:41:50 00072001114TRLO0 338 179.40 XLON 08:44:17 00072001212TRLO0 2674 179.40 XLON 08:44:17 00072001213TRLO0 7891 179.40 XLON 08:59:35 00072001819TRLO0 545 177.60 XLON 10:00:29 00072004793TRLO0 2493 178.00 XLON 10:00:29 00072004794TRLO0 3015 176.80 XLON 11:25:47 00072007289TRLO0 2600 177.40 XLON 13:37:04 00072011423TRLO0 216 177.40 XLON 13:42:10 00072011599TRLO0 3215 178.40 XLON 14:35:51 00072013565TRLO0 3106 178.40 XLON 14:40:22 00072013813TRLO0 2960 178.40 XLON 14:42:09 00072013912TRLO0 2745 179.40 XLON 14:51:04 00072014728TRLO0 597 179.40 XLON 14:51:12 00072014734TRLO0 1615 179.40 XLON 14:51:12 00072014735TRLO0 623 179.40 XLON 14:51:12 00072014736TRLO0 614 179.40 XLON 14:51:12 00072014737TRLO0 1500 179.40 XLON 14:54:32 00072014985TRLO0 1401 179.40 XLON 14:54:32 00072014986TRLO0 2851 179.00 XLON 15:14:25 00072016181TRLO0 3019 177.80 XLON 15:34:25 00072017239TRLO0 671 177.80 XLON 15:41:12 00072017674TRLO0 130 177.80 XLON 15:41:12 00072017675TRLO0 631 177.80 XLON 15:41:12 00072017676TRLO0 602 177.80 XLON 15:41:12 00072017677TRLO0

789 177.80 XLON 15:41:12 00072017678TRLO0 398 177.80 XLON 15:58:13 00072018756TRLO0 613 177.80 XLON 15:58:13 00072018757TRLO0 7 177.80 XLON 15:58:13 00072018758TRLO0 117 177.80 XLON 15:58:13 00072018759TRLO0 832 177.80 XLON 15:58:13 00072018760TRLO0 1025 177.40 XLON 16:00:25 00072018984TRLO0

