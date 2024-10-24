

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc posted third quarter Group revenue of 2.2 billion pounds, up 2% at constant currency, with organic revenue down 1%. Looking forward, the Group reiterated its fiscal 2024 outlook on a continuing operations basis. The Group continues to expect moderated growth in fiscal 2024, at constant currency, supported by on-going cost management discipline. Also, Inchcape remains confident about return to higher levels of growth over the medium term.



Duncan Tait, Group Chief Executive, said: 'Against a fast-moving global automotive environment, Inchcape delivered a resilient performance, capitalising on our market-leading, global scaled Distribution platform, our diversified portfolio and the exceptional operational execution of our regional teams.'



