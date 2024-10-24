Engie has started construction on the 250 MW Goorambat East solar farm in Victoria, Australia. It is the state's largest solar project under construction and is expected to be operational by 2027. From pv magazine Australia Engie's Australian division has started building Victoria's largest solar farm to date, with even bigger projects in the state's pipeline. The 250 MW Goorambat East Solar Farm, which sits in northern Victoria between the towns of Goorambat and Benalla, is scheduled for completion in 2026, with operations to begin in 2027. Engie acquired the project from Neoen in late 2023. ...

