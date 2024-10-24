Danone, the French food giant, has reported an unexpectedly strong sales growth for the third quarter of 2024. The company saw a comparable sales increase of 4.2% to €6.9 billion, surpassing analyst predictions and reinforcing its annual targets. This robust performance was particularly evident in China, North Asia, and Oceania, where demand surged by 8%. North America also contributed significantly with a 5.8% increase, while Europe and Latin America showed more modest growth.

Analyst Confidence and Market Response

The positive results have bolstered market confidence in Danone's strategy focusing on healthy and sustainable food products. The DZ Bank recently raised its fair value estimate for Danone shares from €73 to €74, maintaining a "Buy" rating. This endorsement reflects trust in the company's growth trajectory. Despite facing complex market dynamics and global economic uncertainties, Danone remains optimistic about strengthening its market position through innovation and targeted expansion strategies. The company anticipates a full-year sales growth of 3-5% and a slight improvement in operating margin, with a promising dividend yield of 3.64% projected for 2024.

