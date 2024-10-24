

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) issued a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2024. Revenue was 173.9 million pounds, an increase of 6% compared to the corresponding period last year at actual exchange rates, and a 4% increase at constant currency. Adjusted profit before tax was 34.0 million pounds compared to 28.0 million pounds, up 22%.



Renishaw said it continues to pursue a range of growth opportunities and anticipates solid overall revenue growth in the current year in line with the Board's expectations. The Group remains focused on the careful management of costs and delivery of productivity improvements.



