Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A0Q87R | ISIN: US47759T1007
Tradegate
24.10.24
10:14 Uhr
19,340 Euro
-0,080
-0,41 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
JinkoSolar Launches World's Most Powerful Residential and Utility Solar Panels Tiger Neo 3.0

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 23, 2024, the global leading PV and ESS supplier, JinkoSolar announced the launch of its highly-anticipated Next Generation TOPCon Technology solar panels named Tiger Neo 3.0, which delivers the world's most powerful modules of up to 670 W and the solar industry's first-ever 495W residential modules.


Built on JinkoSolar's patented N-type TOPCon technology including HCP, MAX etc on the HOT4.0 platform, Tiger Neo 3.0 portfolio includes two flagship series Neo Utility and Neo DG, with power output up to 670W and 495W and comes with a power conversion efficiency of up to 24.8% for both.

The two modules come with a 12/25-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power output warranty, designed for initial year degradation of 1% and an annual linear degradation rate of 0.4%. The bifacial factor is up to 85% in their bifacial version. A higher generation of TOPCon panels under poor light conditions has been verified on the front side compared to other technologies. In addition, the Tiger Neo 3.0 series has lower VOC and higher Isc which contributes to lower BOS than its counterparts.


The record-breaking TOPCon cell technology and innovative research and development efforts have enabled JinkoSolar to fit more power capacity on the project than the industry ever had before. The consistently growing TOPCon product cost-performance is delivering unprecedented value across global markets that goes unmatched by any other solar technology currently available.

Over 120 GW track record of Tiger Neo solar panels was proven to maximize power production and energy savings for customers. Enabled by the TOPCon technology, JinkoSolar will continue building on its strong leadership position and raising the bar by introducing the highest-power products faster.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539151/Tiger_Neo_3_0_Banner1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539152/Tiger_Neo_3_0_Banner2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jinkosolar-launches-worlds-most-powerful-residential-and-utility-solar-panels-tiger-neo-3-0--302285357.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
