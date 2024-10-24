

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported that its third quarter net profit decreased three percent year over year to 3.21 trillion Korean won. Operating profit decreased 6.5 percent to 3.58 trillion Korean won. Excluding provisions, operating profit was 3.9 trillion won, for the quarter.



Third-quarter revenue increased 4.7 percent year over year to 42.93 trillion Korean won, on an improved sales mix and favorable currency rates. Hyundai Motor sold 1,011,808 units worldwide in the third quarter, a 3.2 percent decrease year over year. Hyundai Motor sold 201,849 units of its electrified models, collectively up 19.5 percent compared with the same period last year.



Hyundai Motor expects the uncertain business environment to continue, including a slowdown of growth in major markets, shift in favorable environments, such as exchange rates, and increased geopolitical risks.



