Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

WKN: A2N951 | ISIN: SE0010133785 | Ticker-Symbol: AC6
Frankfurt
24.10.24
09:51 Uhr
0,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.10.2024 10:26 Uhr
118 Leser
AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure to Present at the International Partnering Conference Bioscience 2024 on November 7

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's co-founder and Head of Discovery and Research, Dr. Pontus Forsell, will present at the 12th annual Bioscience conference, held at Life City in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alzecure Pharma, as a company that has progressed several first in class molecules in different areas of CNS and pain from discovery to clinic, is invited to present the key factors behind its R&D achievements at the Bioscience partnering conference. Dr. Forsell's presentation, titled How to build an R&D organization with a diverse CNS drug discovery pipeline , will be held on November 7 at 11.20 am.

Bioscience 2024 is an international partnering event, organized by Life Science Sweden, where delegates from both academia and the pharmaceutical industry gather. The event takes place at Life City, the new venue which is part of Stockholm's fast-growing hub for life sciences, located next to Karolinska Institutet.

For program and registration, please see:
https://www.bioscienceevent.com/index.xhtml

Time: 08.00-16.00 CEST, November 7, 2024
Venue: Life City, Solnavägen 3H, Stockholm, Sweden

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease and is being prepared for phase 2. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

