AlzeCure Pharma: New Data Bolstering the Anti-inflammatory Effect of NeuroRestore ACD856 Presented at Alzheimer's Conference

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announced today that the company's presentation at the AD/PD 2025 scientific conference is now available in its entirety on the company's website. The presentation includes new preclinical data with the company's lead drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856, which is being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease.

The presentation, titled Further investigation on the immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects of NeuroRestore ACD856, a Trk-PAM in clinical development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease , which was presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Related Neurological Diseases (AD/PD 2025) in Vienna, Austria, was held by Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Head of Chemistry at AlzeCure Pharma.

The new preclinical data presented show that ACD856, the lead drug candidate in the NeuroRestore project, significantly reduced levels of several well-known inflammatory markers such as IL-6, PGE2 and COX in a preclinical model of neuroinflammation. The model uses so-called microglia, which are immune cells found in the brain and are thought to play a very important role in the disease process in Alzheimer's disease.

"These new findings suggest that ACD856, along with its memory-enhancing and disease-modifying effects, may reduce neuroinflammation, a critical factor in the development of Alzheimer's, which could further delay the disease's progression," said Gunnar Nordvall, Head of Chemistry at AlzeCure Pharma.

ACD856 is a positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA and BDNF/TrkB-mediated signaling that has been shown in preclinical studies to enhance communication between neurons and improve cognitive function, including learning and memory. Previous preclinical results from AlzeCure show that the compound also has neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and disease-modifying effects in several different models. The unique pharmacological mechanism of NeuroRestore also enables multiple indications, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, but also depression. ACD856 is a first-in-class drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease and is now being prepared for upcoming Phase II clinical trials in patients, which is financially supported by the European Innovation Council, via an EIC Accelerator grant of €2.5m.

"These are very good results that add to the previous positive data for NeuroRestore ACD856 and further strengthen our commercial opportunities for this promising compound in areas with very high medical needs," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The abstract and the poster are available on AlzeCure's website ( https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews ).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure ® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore ® , Alzstatin ® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease and is being prepared for phase 2. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. Preclinical studies with NeuroRestore have shown that AlzeCure's drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. The NeuroRestore substances are so called Trk-PAMs which stimulate specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and display neuroprotective as well as anti-inflammatory effects, which could indicate potential disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program and are being prepared for phase 2. Read more at: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/neurorestore/

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 55 million people worldwide, and the number is estimated to triple in the next 30 years if nothing is done. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases are estimated to about 1,300 billion USD globally in 2019. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, including preventive treaments, the need for new effective therapies is acute. The few approved drugs on the European market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

