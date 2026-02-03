AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Abstract on NeuroRestore ACD856 accepted at the Alzheimer's conference AP/PD 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR)(STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract with preclinical data on NeuroRestore ACD856 which examines in more detail the biological effects of the substance mediated by its mechanism of action has been accepted for presentation at the international conference AD/PD 2026, to be held in Copenhagen on March 17-21.

The abstract, titled Characterization of mechanisms of action of NeuroRestore ACD856, a positive allosteric modulator of Trk-receptors under clinical development for Alzheimer's disease, will be presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Related Neurological Diseases (AD/PD 2026) by Christina Parrado-Fernández, Senior Scientist at AlzeCure. Other authors are Azita Rasti, Maria Backlund, Veronica Lidell, Nather Madjid, Gunnar Nordvall, Johan Sandin and Pontus Forsell from AlzeCure.

The presentation includes new preclinical results demonstrating that ACD856, the lead drug candidate within the NeuroRestore platform, affects Trk receptor-mediated signaling pathways in a dose- and time-dependent manner. Data also demonstrate that ACD856 exhibits potent and significant positive effects on cognition and depression.

"The results show that ACD856 has a clear biological effect on NGF and BDNF signaling. These neurotrophins play an important role in the function and survival of nerve cells in the brain, and are negatively affected in diseases such as Alzheimer's. The results show positive functional effects, such as improved memory function," said Cristina Parrado, Senior Scientist at AlzeCure.

Preclinical studies have shown that AlzeCure's drug candidates in the NeuroRestore platform strengthen communication between nerve cells and improve cognitive ability, including learning and memory functions. Previous preclinical results from AlzeCure also show neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and disease-modifying effects in various models with these so-called Trk-PAM substances, which increase BDNF and NGF signaling.

The unique pharmacological mechanism of NeuroRestore also enables multiple indications, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, but also depression. ACD856 is a first-in-class drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease and is now being prepared for upcoming Phase II clinical trials in patients and was also granted a major EU grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) in 2025.

"These new positive results demonstrate the great potential of NeuroRestore ACD856 with respect to multiple indications related to improved learning and memory function as well as depression. The results further strengthen our position as we enter Phase II studies in Alzheimer's patients, a study that has also been validated with the EIC grant," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and poster will be available on the AlzeCure website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA for the rare disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. Preclinical studies with NeuroRestore have shown that AlzeCure's drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. The NeuroRestore substances are so called Trk-PAMs which stimulate specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and display neuroprotective as well as anti-inflammatory effects, which could indicate potential disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program and are being prepared for phase 2. Read more at: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/neurorestore/

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 55 million people worldwide, and the number is estimated to triple in the next 30 years if nothing is done. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases are estimated to about 1,300 billion USD globally in 2019. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, including preventive treaments, the need for new effective therapies is acute. The few approved drugs on the European market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

Image Attachments

Christina Parrado Fernandez

Attachments

AlzeCure abstract on NeuroRestore ACD856 accepted at the Alzheimer's conference AP/PD 2026

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-abstract-on-neurorestore-acd856-accepted-at-the-alzheimers-c-1132950